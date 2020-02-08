JOAN LENELLE FOLLETT BOSART VICTORIA - Our beloved Joan, Wife, Sister, Mom, Granna, GiGi and Friend went to be with her Savior Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after a 17-year gallant fight with cancer. Her smile lit up every room and she was driven by her strong faith and her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Joan Lenelle Follett Bosart was born November 11, 1948 in Alpharetta, Georgia to Hubert and Laura Wynell Chastain. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother William Hubert Chastain and the father of her children & husband, Clifford Edwin Follett. She is survived and deeply loved by her husband, Robert Bosart; her daughter, Leah Miller (Matt); and her son, Kevin Follett (Amy); grandchildren Hayden Follett, Avery Follett, Brooklyn Duncan, Abby Osborne, McKenna Follett and Braylon Follett; great-grandchild, Maya Follett; sisters Daile Cochran (Mike), Barbara Jean Allmon, and Gail Steinhoff (Kevin); her extended family, Saundra "Sam" Melton (David)m, Rhonda Davis (Jake), Keverynne Roy, Richard Watkins III (Cindy), Haley Watkins, Cieren Davis, Kaitlin Davis, Gharette Melton-James, Samuel Davis, Nelia Brokenborough, Payton Moore, Richard Watkins IV, and by loving in-laws, nieces and many, many dear friends who feel more like family. Joan graduated from Forsyth County High School, Cumming, Georgia in 1966. She worked in the oil & gas industry as a Human Resource Specialist for Occidental Petroleum and subsidiaries for many years. Late in her career she made a bold change and moved to Ceridian Time & Attendance where she eventually retired. During her career, she was a member of the Post Oak Central Toastmasters Club, many other clubs and volunteer roles. Joan spent her life loving unconditionally and caring for people. She was an amazing cook; she gave her heart in every meal. She was passionate about travel; and although she certainly had a love for shopping, her most treasured souvenirs were the friendships she collected from her journeys, her spirit reached the far corners of the world -Australia, France, Germany, Greece, New Zealand, Spain, and her beloved Italy. She loved art, oil painting and water color. She was a member of the Port Lavaca Art Guild; she won ribbons and placed in many of the local art contests. She loved gardening, attending master gardener classes and so enjoyed the fruits of she and Robert's labor from their yearly garden. She loved driving fast in her Red Bird Corvette and participating in the Victoria Christmas Parade with her car club, Crossroads Cruisers. She treasured Taco Night Wednesdays, but mostly being a member of the large Victoria family. Her influence spread far and wide, she was loved by many whom she touched throughout the years of her life. Family and friends please join us in celebrating her love of life at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX on February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
