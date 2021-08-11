Joan Henderson Vollmering
Joan Henderson
Vollmering
VICTORIA — Joan Henderson Vollmering, 85, went to her heavenly home early Sunday morning, August 8, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born March 18, 1936, in El Dorado, Arkansas to Vincent Paul & Evie Mae Henderson.
Loving mother of six, Joan is survived by children: Vanessa Scheumack (John), Shawn Vollmering (Bonnie), Chris Vollmering, Travis Vollmering, Jr., Laura Stehling (Nelson). She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Travis Vollmering, daughter Tammi Best and granddaughter Paige Scheumack Romero (Allen). Joan is survived by her sister Laura Klingaman, brothers Vince Henderson (Sandy) and Dick Henderson (Gilda).
An incredible matriarch, Joan always demonstrated unconditional love and forgiveness. She loved her family and spending time with her 25 precious grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren brought her great joy. Joan made each one feel that they were most important.
Joan was a longtime member of the Inez Baptist Church. She loved flowers, working in her garden and all creatures large and small, finding beauty in everything around her. Kind to all, with a wonderful sense of humor, Joan will be greatly missed. We find comfort in knowing that we will one day be reunited.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Graveside Services at 10 am Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Meme will be carried to her final resting place by her Grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because dawn has come.
~R Tagore

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchape.com

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.