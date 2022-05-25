Joan Huseman

Graveside Service was Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Huseman Family Cemetery.
Joan was born November 28, 1935 to William P. and Charlene (Cassel) Buckley in Greenlake, Tx. She was married 53 years to Leo Huseman until his passing in 2006. She was a retired claims manager with Travelers Insurance. Joan was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend many who will miss her dearly.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Leo Huseman and a brother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jay Huseman and wife Kelly of Alvord. 3 daughters; Dinah Ausmus of Alvord, Susan Grady and husband James of Lakeside and Lee Ann Huseman of Alvord. Seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren numerous Family and a host of friends.
