JOAN MALIK VICTORIA - Fontella Joan Malik of Victoria, Texas passed away April 24, 2020. She was born January 17, 1925 in Xenia, Illinois to the late Lewis and Nellie Sweeney. Joan was a LVN for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Malik; son, Nelson Malik; daughter, Cheryl Adrian; and sister, Phyllis Krieg. She is survived by her granddaughter, Dana Linn and husband, Tommy of Yoakum, grandson, Shawn Adrian and wife, Denise of New Braunfels, and grandson, Kevin Adrian and wife, Rhonda of Dripping Springs. Six great grandchildren, Kerry Linn, Jacob Linn, Tristan Adrian, Kenzie Adrian, Orry Adrian, and Asa Adrian. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Love of Bastrop; brother, Terry Sweeney of Dallas; son-in-law, Danny Adrian of Dripping Springs, and many nieces and nephews. Burial services will be at Memory Gardens in Victoria, Texas. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

