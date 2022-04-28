Joan Ritz
SHINER — Joan Ritz peacefully passed away at Mustang Creek Farm, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born on February 5, 1929, in Gonzales, Texas, the 8th of 12 children to Edward and Mamie Davis Crow.
Joan met John, the love of her life, when he was driving his car with blue-spoked wheels in Gonzales, shortly after he was discharged from the Marines. After their marriage they moved to Houston where Joan was active in Westheimer Baptist Church, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. They moved to El Campo in 1966 to start Ritz Food Mart stores. They raised four children and instilled the importance of faith, love, family, and hard work which was passed on to their eight grandchildren. They realized their dream to have a farm and retired to Shiner where they raised registered Beefmaster cattle.
Joan enjoyed cooking and was famous for her sweet tea. She was happiest when she was feeding family, friends, dogs, cats, cows and horses. Joan was always ready for a road trip with her siblings, children or grandchildren. She was available with advice or a helping hand, even if she had to paint a house.
Joan is survived by her daughters Linda Janecek (Pat) of Inez, Debbie Humphreys (Joe) of Victoria, Renee Wheeler (Bruce) of Goliad; brother Don Crow (Connie) of Yoakum; grandchildren Shannon Ritz, Blake Ritz (Brandi), Jake Humphreys, Jenny Davis (Cory), Amanda Humphreys, Joshua Janecek, Stacy Fisher, Daniel Janecek, and Meredith Wheeler Flatt; great-grandchildren Kennedy, Conner, Camille, Ainsley, Blaise, Piper, and Fisher.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband John Ritz; son Bryan Ritz; sisters Mabel, Marcie, Nellie, Mary Agnes, and Rene; brothers Preston, Edward, Robert, John Paul, and Richard.
Visitation Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1 pm followed by Funeral Service at 2 pm at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Reverend Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial at Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Shannon Ritz, Blake Ritz, Jake Humphreys, Cory Davis, Joshua Janecek, and Daniel Janecek.
Memorial contributions may be given to Adopt-A-Pet of Victoria, First Baptist Church of El Campo or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
