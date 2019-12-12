JOAN MILDRED SCHUMANN VICTORIA - Joan Mildred Phillips Schumann went to be with our Lord on December 7, 2019. She was born on a ranch near Texline, Tx, January 2, 1926, the fourth daughter of Frank and Erma Phillips. She graduated from Weatherford High School in Weatherford, OK and met her true love, Eddie Schumann, while he was briefly stationed there as an army-airman during World War ll. They were married nearly 73 years. Joan is remembered for her love of God and His Word, and her devotion to prayer. She lived her faith as a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for 54 years. She dearly loved all of her sisters all of her life, including her sisters in Christ at Calvary. With her endless capacity for work, Mom was an accomplished homemaker, seamstress, geranium and rose grower, and cook. Her pies were legendary, as were her oatmeal cookies. Her moral character was such that she could never tell a lie, which at times troubled the family. She was a cheerful encourager, always having a ready compliment for you while never tooting her horn. Mom, we love you and will never forget you. She is survived by son Dennis Schumann (Diane), daughter Karen Nance (Ralph), sister Frances Russell of Greeley, CO, grandchildren Connie Schaaf (Heath), Nathan Nance, and Abby McReynolds (Danny). She had 8 great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews who will miss her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddie, sisters Rita Skelton (Bill), Esther Bookout (Hoyt), brother-in-law Woody Russell and grandson, Aaron Nance. A graveside service, under the direction of Lane Par-due, will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 3:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park, Van Vleck, Texas. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
