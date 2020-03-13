JOANN DE LA GARZA WILLIS HOUSTON - Joann De La Garza Willis, 65, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 after an 8 year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Joann was born in Victoria, Texas on February 8, 1955 to Kate and Rafael De La Garza. After graduating from Victoria High she moved to Houston and began her career at a title company as an escrow secretary. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Sedric Willis and step-daughter Yunekia and Neal Gray and 2 grandchildren: Yunekia and Astrid and mother-in-law Susan Dailey. Along with five siblings Delia & (Joe) Gomez from Edna, Tx, Martha Morales from Houston, Tx, (Wilma) & Richard De La Garza from Houston, Tx, (Dana) & Rafael "Ricky" De La Garza, III from Victoria, (Cindy) & Roger De La Garza from Victoria and 13 nieces and nephews. Joann is preceded in death by her parents. Rosary and fellowship will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm, at the family's home. Funeral Mass Service celebrating her life will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Lady Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, Tx 77379. Lunch reception immediately following in McGiveny Hall on church campus. Graveside Services at 2:15 pm at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Tx 77038. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to ALS Foundation in her memory. http://www.alsfoundation.org/give/ The family gives special thanks to all of those that helped give care to Joann.
