JoAnn Locher
VICTORIA — JoAnn Locher, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A memorial service for JoAnn will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, Texas 77904.
JoAnn was born April 6, 1932 in Houston, Texas to the late Nellie Emoline Johansen Hord and Roy Newton Hord. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many decades. She loved hosting her sorority sisters at various events at their sorority house and she attended many conventions with the group. In addition to the sorority, she loved to travel. JoAnn and Dave, along with her sons, would meet with cousins, aunts, and uncles at Garner State Park at various times throughout most of the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. Along with all of the Garner trips, the family would travel to all parts of the US, especially Disneyworld, where the family camped at the resort on numerous occasions. She truly lived a fulfilling life and touched the hearts of many. We will all miss her very much.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David C. Locher; sons, Paul Locher (Karen) and David Hord Locher; and grandson, Christopher Locher. She had many cousins that will miss her humor and charm, as well as, the numerous parties she used to host.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her son in 2017, Timothy Locher; father, Roy Newton Hord; mother, Nellie Emoline Johasen Hord; sister, Royaline Kendal; and grandson, Patrick Locher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
