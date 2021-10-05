JoAnn Rose Morgan
ALICE — Joann Morgan passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born on October 3,1940 to Frances and Frank Zurovetz in Agua Dulce, Texas. She is preceded in death by her loving, youngest son Thomas Morgan and her parents. She is survived by her pride and joys of her life, sons Donnie (Sherry) Morgan, Randy (Laura) Morgan, Larry (Tracy) Morgan and her daughter Cindy (Allen) Vecera and daughter in law Marcia Morgan, 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived her bother Father Jerry Zurovetz and Francis Huey. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Darrel, Steve, Matt, Bryan Eller, Jake & Collin Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan & Megan Morgan, Donivan & Nevaeh Vecera, Denise Cummins, Caitlin Smeltzer, Britany, Emily, Jordan & Anthony Morgan. Joann will be laid to rest next to her mother in Alice, Texas. A viewing was held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Alice, Texas on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Alice, Texas. Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- GOP won't dare read the book "Peril." (5)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- Syndicated column: When America follows its better angels (2)
- Should the Battle for the Sword be revived? (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (2)
- VISD cancels #BOB21 social media competition between East and West (2)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 28 (1)
- Donald K Wehmeyer (1)
- Crossroads pharmacies struggle to fill vacant roles (1)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Online Poll
Do you shop at the Victoria Farmers’ Market?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.