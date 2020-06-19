JOANN MARY SHOWS CUERO - JoAnn Mary Shows, 81, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in Cuero on October 11, 1938 to the late Arnold and Hilda Meyer. She married Ocy Olan Shows on October 5, 1957. JoAnn retired from Tex-tan where she worked for many years. She had a love for her chickens, cows and dogs, but her favorite moments were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughter, Donna Shelton of Cuero; son, Bobby Shows of Cuero; sister, Hilda May and Julia "Chooch" May, both of Cuero; grandchildren, Randal Shelton (Lacey Wooley) and Brandon (Megan) Baros, all of Cuero; and great-grandchild, Lane Shelton of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ocy Olan Shows. Visitation will be June 19, 2020, 2 PM at Freund Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 3 PM with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Lindenau Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brandon Baros, Randal Shelton, John May, Charles May, James May, and Kendrick Kromer. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (19)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Guest column: America’s love of freedom is unifying theme (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (6)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (5)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (4)
- Letter: Call for removal of Confederate statue is disgusting (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.