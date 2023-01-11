JoAnn Villa DeLeon
CUERO — JoAnn V. DeLeon, 60, of Cuero passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born December 2, 1962 in Spur, TX to the late Manuel Villa Sr. and Josephine Ortiz Villa. She was a caretaker in the healthcare industry and she loved what she did. She was devoted to taking care of the elderly and she had a special place for each of them in her heart. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Adolf) Garza of Yorktown and son, Anthony (Simona) DeLeon of Cuero; nine sisters; two brothers and grandchildren, Marky M. DeLeon, Xavier M. DeLeon, Imogen D. DeLeon, Juliana J. Garza, Josiah E. Garza, Elijah N. DeLeon, Darian C. DeLeon and Kaylen A. DeLeon. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 38 years, Julian M. DeLeon Sr. and two brothers. A rosary will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Cuero Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include her nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. You may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
