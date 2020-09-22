Joanna Licerio
VICTORIA — Joanna Licerio passed on September 9, 2020. She was born on May 5,1981 to Annie Perez and Joe Licerio. She is survived by her mother, Annie Perez; daughters, Alicia Ortuno and Brittany Garcia (Mike Jr.); son, Jeremiah Licerio; sisters, Maria, Melissa, Monica and Linda Licerio and one grandchild. Joanna is proceeded in death by her father Joe Licerio and her sister Michelle Licerio. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm. under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

