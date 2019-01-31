JOAQUIN ROCHA, JR. VICTORIA - Joaquin Rocha, Jr., 77, passed away on January 26, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. He was born on February 8, 1941 to the late Joaquin and Angelica Rocha. Mr. Rocha retired from Alcoa where he worked for 38 years. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joetta Rocha; daughter, Andrea(Paul) McAllister; son, Paul Rocha; sister, Dolores Rocha and half sister, Louisa Rocha. Services will be held at a later date. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.