JOAQUINA ARRIAGA DE AYALA VICTORIA - Joaquina Arriaga De Ayala, age 46 of Victoria passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born December 3, 1973 in Mexico to the late Sebastian Arriaga and Consuelo Valadez Arriaga. She is survived by her husband, Efrain Ayala of Victoria; daughter, Kayla Ayala of Victoria; sisters, Maria Antonia Arriaga of Mexico, Ernestina Arriaga of Palacios, and Valentina Arriaga of Palacios; brothers, Francisco Arriaga of Sweeny, Texas, Ismael Arriaga of Mexico and Jesus Arriaga of Palacios. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jubencio Arriaga. Visitation will begin Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9am to 1pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 12noon at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
