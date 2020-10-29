Joe A. Chapa
VICTORIA — Joe A. Chapa, 56, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. He was born on June 9th, 1964, in Victoria, Texas, to Joe P. and Mary Chapa. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Hernandez Chapa; children, Sean, Kelsie, and Jordan Chapa; grandchildren, Ethan, Zaelynn, Kyndall Chapa and Isabella Orozco; siblings; Gary (Sandy) Chapa and Deborah Chapa (Robert); along with numerous brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Joe loved to fish, watch his sports, listen to his Motown and Tejano music, and spend time with his family, especially his grand babies, who were his little treasures. He was a wonderful man who has touched many hearts and will be missed dearly by all that knew him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jerry and Stella Chapa, Louis and Rosa Valenzuela and his nephew, Matthew A. Chapa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29th from 3pm to 7pm, with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 30th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River Street, at 1pm. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main 361-573-2777.
Gary, Sandy & Family, Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss of your Brother Joe. "God is our refuge and our strength." Psalm: 46:1
