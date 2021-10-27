Joe Angel Martinez
VICTORIA — Joe Angel Martinez 25, of Victoria went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was born June 20, 1996, to Joe Anthony Martinez and Gloria Cuellar Martinez.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.
Joe loved being outside, but also enjoyed watching television. He was a Sponge Bob Square Pants and Elmo fan. He also enjoyed playing the piano and banging to the beat of the drum, music was something that always made him smile. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe Anthony Martinez; his grandparents and two nephews, Joe Michael and Jordan Renee Martinez.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria Cuellar Martinez; his siblings, Joe Jacob Martinez and his wife, Dora Villareal, Brandy Almaraz and husband Oscar, Rebecca Martinez and spouse, Joel Ortiz, Amy Sanchez and husband John, John David Martinez, Angel Nicole Villegas and wife Diane, and Emily Arrianna; along with and 14 nieces and nephews.
