Joe Antonio Garcia
VICTORIA — Joe Antonio Garcia, 81 of Victoria, TX, passed away on April 8, 2022, in the company of his loving family. He was born on February 23, 1941, in Edinburg, TX to Frances Arizola and Alfred Garcia.
He was a retired master plumber and self-contractor. He would always love to tell the many adventures he had through his life while traveling to California and back to Texas starting at age 16, all really extraordinary.
He is survived by his wife Maria E. Gomez, son Alfred E. Garcia and wife Kristie M. Garcia, Grandchildren Stefani D. Musick and husband Dylan A. Musick, Joe A. Garcia and his fiancée Jacqueline Billiot, Steven Romero, Roxanne Martinez, sisters Jayne Robles of Port Lavaca TX, Dora A. Ybabez of Victoria, TX, brothers Gilbert Ybabez (Maria) of Victoria, TX, Leonard Ybabez Jr. (Mary) of Rochester, MN and David Ybabez of Victoria, TX. Also, the joy in his life was his two great-grandchildren Oliver Billiot and Penelope Billiot.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Sylvia Garcia, Ida Ybabez, and daughter Rosie Garcia.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 10am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dylan A. Musick, Joe A. Garcia, Steven A. Romero, Vincent Tristan, John S. Gomez and Sterling A. Burns.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
