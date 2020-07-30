JOE D. BENAVIDES EDNA - Joe D. Benavides of Edna passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on September 20, 1937 to the late Francisco and Julia Benavides. He married the love of his life, Elida Gomez, in 1958. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on February 16, 2021. To this union were born three children- Cynthia Benavides Dohmann (Tim), Sandra Jo Benavides (Marty) and Raymond Benavides (Vivianna), seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Joe was a man of few words but when he spoke his words were profound and often very witty. He was a proud and private person and was respected by many. He was a butcher by trade since 1958 and was a businessman and owner of The Meat Center, Inc. He, his wife, Elida, and their three children successfully ran the business until June of 2006 when he retired. His work ethic was impeccable, something he passed on to his three children and his heart was as good as gold. May he Rest In Peace. We love you and miss you! A Rosary will begin Friday, July 31, 2020 at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10am at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens in Edna. Social distancing and mask are encouraged. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
