JOE C. TARVER

Joe and Mary had six children. Tom (1955), Wayne (1956), Roger (1957), Chris (1958), Cynde (1960), and finally Bill (1961). By the way, 1959 is the year they finally got a television (so said Mary Rose).
Joe was preceded into God’s loving arms by his parents, his sister Naomi, his wife Mary Rose, and one of his sons (Roger, who married the former Sheena Chapman of St Louis). Joe is survived by two sisters – Evelyn (who married Jack Miller), and Mary (who married Pat Jeffries). He is also survived by five children and their spouses - Tom and Ellen (Griffin), Wayne and Renny (Pruitt), Chris and Raimo Jones, Cynde and Mike Kunetka, Bill and Cindy (Poindexter).
Joe was blessed with a plethora of grandkids (18) an abundance of great grandkids (we lost count) and even a great great grandkid.
Joe was a devoted father and Christian man always ready with a smile, a story, and even the shirt off his back. He spent time in the US Navy during the Korean War when he sailed aboard the USS Boxer (CV-21). Joe spent much time and effort in the final decades of his life gathering with his former shipmates annually as well as being a member and officer of the Korean War Veterans Association.
For Joe, no one was a stranger. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend. ALWAYS a friend.
A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Victoria, Texas.
