JOE ROBERT CLARK VICTORIA - Joe Robert Clark, 77, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Joe was born August 5, 1942 in Amarillo, TX to the late Clara Mae Johnson and Robert Lee Clark. Joe served his county in the United States Army National Guard. He worked in the oil field for many years and for various State and local agencies. He retired from the State of Texas where he worked as a prison guard for 20 years. Joe married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Koehl Clark on November 23, 1964 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Joe is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Clark of Victoria; son, Allan Koehl Clark and wife, Amy Richter Clark, of Fischer, TX; daughter De Lisa Dawn Clark Fuentes and husband, Julio Fuentes, of San Antonio, TX; brother, Larry Clark and wife, Cheryl Clark, of Victoria; sister, Linda Kubala of Cedar Park, TX. Joe also leaves behind 9 grandchildren; Mary Howard, Julie McDonald, Ashley McDonald, Faith Brandow, Stephanie McDowell, Emily Clark, Joshua Fuentes, Lily Clark, and Jayden Fuentes; 3 great-grandchildren, Coleman Howard, Rosemary Howard, McKenna McDowell. Military graveside service will be held 9:15 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor, to Meals on Wheels, 603 E. Murray Street, Victoria, Texas 77901, mowvictoria.org. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria County (5)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (4)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- Kneblicks celebrate 75 years of marriage (3)
- Letter: Taking down DeLeon Plaza statue is not a good thing to do (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.