JOE RAY CUSTER PORT LAVACA - Joseph Ray Custer was born on August 1, 1938, to Arthur Ray and Laura Mae Duncan Custer at the Aransas Wildlife Refuge in Aransas County, Texas, where his father was their first federal game warden. He passed away at home on March 6, 2020, at the age of 81. Joe attended Placedo Elementary School after the family moved to Victoria County to farm at Lake Placedo. He graduated from Bloomington High School with honors in 1956. He earned an Associates of Arts degree at the Victoria College in 1960 and attended Texas A&M and Texas A&I universities. He was well-known as a professional rodeo saddle-bronc rider and cattle rancher. On February 25, 1962, Joe married Janet York of Victoria, Texas. They were married fifty-eight years and were members of the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, Texas. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rocky Ryan and Darrell D. Custer and sister Annie Marie Lester. He is survived by his wife, son Kenneth Ray (Sarah) Custer of Vanderbilt, Texas, and daughters Molly Jo (George) Drazic of Austin and Rae Lynn (Homie) Rowe of Pearland, Texas. Also, by eight grandchildren: Alexander, Evan, and Miles Drazic, David Cole, Richard and Corey Rowe, Monica Sierra and Sarah Stoneking. Visitation will be at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home on Newlin Street in Port Lavaca from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11th, with a Celebration of Life from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Tivoli Cemetery, Tivoli, Texas, on Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, Texas, 814 N. San Antonio Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979; New Century Hospice, 1908 N. Laurent, Suite 570, Victoria, Texas 77901; or to Tivoli Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 329, Tivoli, Texas 77990. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
