Joe D. Davis
VICTORIA — Joe D. Davis, age 92 of Victoria passed away Friday, July 14, 2023. He was born January 14, 1931 in Bishop, Texas to the late Roberto M. Davis and Lucia Daniel Lerma.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Castillo (Richard) of Elmendorf, Tx, Lucy Medrano (Fidel) of Victoria, and Janie Adames (Rudy) of Victoria; sons, John Davis (Blanca) of Angleton, Arnold Davis (Monica) of Victoria, Alfred Davis (Florinda) of Victoria, Jesse Davis (Mary) of San Antonio, and Ike Davis (Mamie) of Victoria; brothers, Santos Lerma of Houston, Natividad Lerma of Houston; sisters, Petra Villarreal of Victoria, and Lucita Lerma Lugo of Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas Mexico.
He is also survived by twenty-seven grandchildren and fifty-six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Dominga Galindo Davis; sons, Joe Davis Jr., and Gabriel Davis, brother Gabriel Medina, and sister Eriberta Davis Gutierrez.
Joe worked for the Texas Highway Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Mechanic. Joe’s work ethic and determination encouraged him to start his own business, “Joe Davis and Son’s Garage”, where he successfully operated for 17 years. He also had an independent Trucking business leasing out several trucks. Joe also served as a salesman for Super G Radio Station.
Our parents had a balance with home, love, and faith in God. Which has been a stable foundation for our loving Family.
Visitation will begin Thursday, July 20, 2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will resume Friday, July 21, 2023, 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Davis, Alfred Davis Jr, Arnold Davis Jr., Ike Davis Jr., and Albert Rodriguez Kaleb Logan Crider. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey Canchola, Sonny Davis, Johnny L. Davis Jr., Jamison Davis, Daniel Escarcega, and Kelby Crider.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.

