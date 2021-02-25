Joe Hinojosa Hernandez
BLOOMINGTON — Joe (Chuco) Hinojosa Hernandez Sr. 78,of Bloomington passed away February 20, 2021. He was born on September 25, 1942 in Driscoll Texas to the late Preciliano and Angelina Hernandez. Joe is survived by his wife Consuelo O. Hernandez, daughters;Gloria Ortiz (Emilio) , Patricia Kremling (Eddie), Yolanda Hernandez, Brenda Tillmon (Kelly), Judy Hernandez (Mike), Lori Delgado (Richard), Sons; Joe Hernandez Jr. (JoAnn), Sisters; Angelita H. Gaona, Amada H. Sustaita, Maria Elena Y. Villarreal, Brother; Ignacio Hernandez Sr., along with 21 Grandchildren and 25 Great-Grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Step-Father Nicolas Yanez, sisters; Tomasa H. Robles, Luisa H. Trevino and brothers; Santos Sr., Max Sr., Octariano Hernandez Sr. and a Grandson Mark Hernandez. Pallbearers Visitation will be February 26, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm. Services will be on February 27, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church starting at 10 am with Burial following at San Jose Cemetery. Under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

