Joe Koliba Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Joe Koliba Jr., 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away on September 11, 2022. He was born November 14, 1940, in Gonzales to Joseph Koliba Sr. and Mary Hartl Koliba.
Joe was a mechanic for Mobil Oil Corp. and worked for many years in industrial sales. He graduated high school from St. Anthony’s Seminary in San Antonio. As a devout Catholic, Joe was a true disciple of God who inspired others with his faith.
He was devoted to service to all. For 34 years, he served as scoutmaster for troop 361, was the president of the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Calhoun County, was a CCD teacher, a hospice volunteer, and loved to cook for countless fundraisers. He had many interests, such as marathon running and saltwater fishing, and could talk your ear off because he never met a stranger. He also served in the US Army in Korea.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Harkey (Justin); sons, Brian Koliba (Jennifer), Russell Koliba (Tiffany), and Kurt Koliba (Laura); sisters, Ellen Kirby, Joyce Wheeler (Sonny), Sr. Cynthia “Cookie” Koliba; brother, Bob Koliba (Barbara); and grandchildren, Kyle, Caleb, Mason, McKenzie, Travis, Dylan, and Madylin Koliba, Morgan and Levi Harkey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Katie Koliba.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 6-7 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Travis Koliba, Dylan Koliba, Levi Harkey, Luther Blackwell, Ishmael Torres, and Lanny Clegg. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle, Caleb and Mason Koliba.
Memorial donations may be made to New Century Hospice, 1501 E Mockingbird Lane #301B, Victoria, TX 77904 or online at www.newcenturyhospice.com, click on the donate link.
Share words of comfort and special memories with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
