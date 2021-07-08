Joe Louis Martinez
GOLIAD — Joe Louis Martinez passed away July 4, 2021. Louis was born in Goliad, Texas to the late Joe B. Martinez and Sarah R. Martinez. He is survived by his wife Ada V. Martinez, sister Mary Alice Grace of Goliad, brothers Earnest R. Martinez of Goliad, and John M. Martinez of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was employed by Aloe Field Concrete and Hanson Concrete Pipe in Victoria, Texas until his retirement.
Visitation will be at Grace Funeral Home, in Goliad on Thursday evening July 8, 2021, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm.
Funeral Mass Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday July 9, 2021, at the Goliad Immaculate Conception Church followed by a graveside service at the Flores Cemetery in Goliad.
Our sincere appreciation to all the staff at Hospice of South Texas, as well as our family and friends for all their support and prayers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

