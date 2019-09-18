JOE LUIS PENA REFUGIO - Joe Luis Pena, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born October, 8 1953 in Beeville, Texas to Alejandro and Petra Campos Pena. He is survived by his wife Esther Lara Pena of Refugio; son Joshua Ray (Shelby) Pena of Refugio; brothers Jesse Pena, Albelardo Pena, Gilbert Pena all of Victoria and Joe M. Pena of Woodsboro; sisters Rose Mary Pena, Consuela Villerreal , Nina Perez all of Victoria and Christina Pena of Woodsboro; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be John Kelley, Marcus Firova, Ray Firova, Ramsey Jaso, Joe Henry Cardova, Lloyd Cisneros Sr., Lloyd Cisneros Jr., Justin Cisneros. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jaylon Mascorro, Chris Moya, Allen Valenzuela, Matt Mascorro, Austin Moya, Steve Castellano, George Castellano, Richard Pena A rosary will be recited Thursday, September 19, 2019, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334
