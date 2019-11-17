Luna, Joe "Joseph"

JOE JOSEPH HENRY LUNA VICTORIA - Joe "Joseph" Henry Luna, age 59, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1960 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Lauro Luna and Maria Irma Perez of Victoria, Texas. He is survived by his Mother, Sisters; Catherine Luna (Ken)and Nola Luna (Cecilia) of Victoria, Texas, Lisa Luna of Corpus Christi, Tx., Brothers; Larry Luna, Sr. (Sylvia) and Eleazar Luna (Brandy) of Victoria, Tx., Marcos Luna (Bina) of Goliad, Tx., Step-sisters; Rhonda Foley of Kenedy, Tx., Norma Perez and Angie Pena of Victoria, Tx., 11 Nieces, 28 Great-Nieces, and 2 Great-Great Nieces. He is also survived by his fur babies; Gordy and Josie Pops. He is preceded in death by his Father, Paternal Grandparents; Rosa and Manual Luna, Maternal Grandparents; Eve and Dario Perez, and Niece; Paige Murphree. Pallbearers will be Larry Luna, Jr., Jeffrey Luna, Arthur Gaona, Jr., Ken Yates, Amy Gaona, and Ryan Luna, Honorary Pallbearer; Kyler Hornstein, Aaron Gaona and Allen Macek. Visitation will begin on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Tx. with Father Eliecer Patino Hurtado to officiate. Burial to follow at Nursery Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx., 361-575-3212

