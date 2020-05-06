Mathis Jr., Joe

JOE ALBERT MATHIS JR. VICTORIA - Joe Albert Mathis Jr., 84, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Public viewing will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grace Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with graveside services at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.

