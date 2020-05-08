JOE ALBERT MATHIS JR. VICTORIA - Joe Albert Mathis Jr. entered into rest on April 28, 2020 at the age 84 years old. He was born March 21, 1936 in Cuero, TX to the late Joe Albert Mathis Sr. and Laverna Beasley Mathis. Joe was born and raised in Cuero, TX surrounded by his family and friends. He attended and graduated from Daule High School. He also attended Prairie View A & M University in Prairie View, TX. Joe loved and played football, baseball, basketball, and ran track. Football was his favorite. Joe worked in San Marcos, TX for Gary Job Corp for 35 years as a Recreational Counselor. He was a member of Webster United Methodist Church where he was a member of the church choir and the United Methodist Men Organization. When his daughter Dana was in elementary school, he was a proud coach of the girl's baseball team. His granddaughter, Jade Tyler is in the United State Army and is stationed in Killeen, TX at Ft. Hood. His great grandson Maverick "Wrangler" lives there also. Now that was his pride and joy. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Velma Raye Mathis of 55 years, his daughter Dana Michelle Nail (Robert) of Burnett; his brothers Larry of Austin, TX and Victor (Carol) of Cuero, TX; sister Sherly (John) Coleman of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter Jade Tyler Alsbrooks and great grandson Maverick Jameson Mathis of Killeen, TX. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Elvin Mathis and Rex Mathis, his sisters Esther Mae Johnson and Dorothy Nell Coleman. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, TX. A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Zettie Woodson, officiating. Grace Memorial Chapel will follow the minimum recommended health protocols in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's issued Executive Order No. GA-18 relating to COVID-19. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.