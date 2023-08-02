Joe Ochoa, Sr.
VICTORIA — Joe Ochoa Sr. 79 of Victoria went to be with our Lord on July 27th 2023. Joe was born on October 20, 1943. He was a bread baker at Mrs. Baird’s and retired after 33 years. Joe was a hardworking man and excellent provider for his family. He was a loving husband and father. His past time was spent watching The Dallas Cowboys and enjoying time with his family and friends. Joe is survived by his two sons, Joe (Nicole) Ochoa Jr., Gilbert (Rachael) Ochoa. Daughters, Diana Cantu, Jezel Ochoa and Nora Lee Ochoa; Brothers, Ernest (Pat) Ochoa Sr. and Rick (Cynthia) Ochoa; Sister, Gloria Rodriguez.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ochoa; Parents, Eustaquio and Lenora Ochoa. Daughter, Gloria Jean Villarreal; Sister, Lupe Garcia; Brothers, Mike Ochoa Sr., Jesse Ochoa and Robert Ochoa.
Visitation will begin Thursday August 3rd 2023 at 6pm at Grace Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7pm. The visitation will resume Friday August 4th 2023 @12:00pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 1pm. Burial procession to Resurrection Cemetery. Reception and meal to follow at the Rustic Ranch, 1301 Tristan St., Victoria, TX 77901 (please no outside drinks) Pallbearers are Ben Garcia, Gabriel Rodriguez, Jaime Ochoa, Richard Rodriguez, Ernest Ochoa Jr., Edward Ochoa, Joey Ochoa and Nicolas Ochoa. Honorary pallbearers are Ernest Ochoa and Rick Ochoa. www.gracefuneralhome.net.

