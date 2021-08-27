Joe Pickens
DESOTO — Retired Sgt. Joe Douglas Pickens was born on November 11, 1951, to Willie Clifford Pickens (deceased) and Lorriane Lewis Pickens in Cuero, Texas of DeWitt County.
In his earlier years, he was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church. Joe is a 1970 graduate of Cuero High School and attended Houston College.
He later moved to Dallas, Texas where he met and married the love of his life and best friend, Joice Ann Prince on June 25, 1988. They were married for 33 years.
As a member of Metro Church of Christ, under the pastorship of Dr. Kenneth R. Greene, Joe served faithfully as Head Usher. He also served on the Pointe Guard Team at Central Pointe Church of Christ.
In 1974, Joe served in the United States Army and the Texas National Guard. He was stationed in the 8th Infantry Division in Germany. His MOS was critical in Nuclear Biological Chemical Warfare 54B/20 Chemical Core.
In 2002, Joe was deployed to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Noble Eagle II in the 76th Military Police Battalion. He received the United States Army Achievement Award Medal from HHC Dept. 2/3-144 Infantry. Joe was honorably discharged from the United States Army with full military honors and retired with 35 years of dedicated service. In civilian life, Joe also retired from Duncanville Independent School District.
Left to cherish his memoires: his beloved wife, Joice Ann Prince-Pickens; his mother, Lorriane Lewis Pickens; son, Joseph Davalera Angel Pickens; stepson, Eric Brown; brothers, Willie C. Pickens (deceased), Roy Pickens (deceased), and Gary Pickens; brother-in-law, Andrew Lee Prince, III and sister-in-law, Sandra Lynn Prince; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: Sunday 8/29/2021 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Sacred Funeral Home, 1395 N. Highway 67 South - Cedar Hill, TX. Funeral Service: Monday 8/30/2021 @ 12:00 noon at Central Pointe Church of Christ, 7440 S. Westmoreland Road - Dallas, TX.
