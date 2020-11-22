Joe Reyes Garza
PORT LAVACA — Joe Reyes Garza, 80, of Port Lavaca, passed away on November 12, 2020 at home. He was born in Weslaco, Texas to the late Pedro A. and Maria Reyes Garza on May 4, 1940. Joe married the love of his life, Elida V. Garza, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage, prior to her passing. He worked as a Captain for King Fisher Marine for many years.
In addition to his parents, and wife, Elida V. Garza, Joe is preceded in death by an infant daughter; JoAnn Garza, son-in-law; John Resendez, and brothers; Ramon Garza, Antonio Garza, Pedro Garza Jr, and Arturo Garza.
Joe is survived by daughters; Angela Resendez, JoAnn (Ron) Gonzales, and Alma (Ramiro) Trevino, sons; Arturo (Natalie) Garza, and Joshua Isaac Garza, sisters; Marie (Vicente) Castillo, Hilda Moreno, and Elva Gutierrez, brothers; Andres (Terry) Garza, Alfred (Elena) Garza, Guadalupe (Gloria) Garza, and Guillermo (Paula) Garza, 15 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be Monday, November 23rd from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24th at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Arturo Hernandez officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Villarreal Jr., Lupe Garza Jr., Albert Pena Jr., Jacinto Leal, Gavin Gonzalez, and Aaron Christian Garza.
Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Garza and Randy Reagan.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
