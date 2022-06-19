Joe Richard Nance
VICTORIA — Joe Richard Nance, 89, of Victoria, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on June 14, 2022. Celebration of Joe’s life will begin with family visitation on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 9:00am-11:00am, with service following at 11:00am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Texas 77904. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons and brother-in-law. Graveside services will be privately held.
He was born May 10, 1933 in Carrizo Springs, Texas. He is preceded in death by this mother, Lucille Lenora (née McMames) O’Brien; his biological father, Oscar Henry Nance, Jr.; and his step-father, Orville Earnest O’Brien of Cotulla, Texas; Joe had two siblings, Billie “Lee” née Nance, and Karlene née O’Brien.
Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was grateful to God for each day on earth. Through his faith, he is now at rest and peace with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joe enlisted in the United States Army and served active duty from August 7, 1953 (achieving E-1 rank), until honorably discharged June 9, 1955. He additionally served in the reserves until 1961. He earned a Bachelor’s’ Degree from North Texas State University, Master’s Degree from Texas A & I University and taught in the Texas public school system for 35 years.
Joe met the love of his life one summer attending classes at Texas A & I University Kingsville, and was married to Mary Nell and her two adolescent sons on December 19, 1971. Joe loved to read and knew a great deal about history and geography. He loved classical music, wood carving and drawing. He took immense joy in sharing Grandpa and MeMaw stories through hundreds of letters written and illustrated throughout the decades to his grandsons and great-granddaughters. He was a storyteller without peer who loved narrating the deeds and adventures of heroic or legendary figures and stories of the wild Texas West.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Nell McCoy Nance; his sons, John A. Johnston (Kelly) and Dusty Johnston (Melanie); grandsons, Garrett (Catherine), Conner, Hanley, McCoy and Starkey; his great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Ruby and June Johnston; and brother-in-law, Clarence Edward (Eddie) McCoy, Jr. (Beverly).
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
