Joe Sanchez
VICTORIA — Joe Frank Sanchez, Jr. age 47 of Victoria passed on peacefully with his beloved first-born child by his side holding his hand, as he went from his wife’s loving arms to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born August 6, 1974, in Victoria and is the son of Joseph Francisco Sanchez (Rachel) of Beeville and Clemencia Sanchez of Victoria.
God, Family, and friends meant everything to Joe. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and was involved with ACTS through Our Lady of Victory. He was a wonderful father, son, brother, friend, and husband. He loved big, had a heart of gold, and an infectious smile. He would do anything to help anyone, including helping us all keep our sense of humor. He was an avid fisherman and loved all things movies and music.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Sanchez, parents, daughters, Jessica Sanchez of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Evelyn Sanchez, Jolie Lambert, and Marlie Gray all of Victoria; sons, Zachary Sanchez and Dominic Sanchez both of Victoria; sisters, Saira Friedrich (James) of Victoria and Rebecca Monroy (Ricky) of Beeville; brother, Jesse Arriaga (Lisa) of Victoria; father and mother-in-law John and Debbie Webb of Victoria, and Barbara Jones who was also like a mother to him.
Joe was an honor graduate of Stroman High School, Victoria College, and the University of Houston-Victoria with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. Joe was a hardworking and well thought of Asset Performance Leader at Invista where he proudly served as a member of the Fire Brigade and Rescue Team. He has served in many roles at various jobs helping others throughout the years including working for Victoria County Adult Probation Department. He especially enjoyed achieving his childhood dream of helping protect others by serving as a police officer during his time with the Port Lavaca Police Department.
Visitation will begin Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume at 9am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Arriaga, Ruben Castaneda, Augie Guzman, Daniel Galindo, Israel Sanchez and Noel Sanchez.
Honorary pallbearers the entire Invista Family, Port Lavaca Police Department, all Sanchez cousins, his ACTS Brothers in Christ, and dear friends.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
