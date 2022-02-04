Joe T. Hogan
VICTORIA — Joe T. Hogan went to be with the Lord January 30, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born December 24, 1933 in Kirvin, Texas, the oldest son of the late Joe Radford and Ollie Allen Hogan.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. He will be laid to rest at a later date in Freestone County, Texas in Woodland Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Mazine Hogan; grandson Christopher Hogan and 5 siblings.
He is survived by his daughters Cindy Hogan and her partner Jimmy Brannan and Karen Hogan and companion, Gilbert Venglar; sisters Linda Lee Carter, Wanda Sue Walters and Rose McCrary; brothers Tom Hogan and Larry Hogan; grandson Nicholas Hogan and his wife Mary; great grandchildren are Nicholas’ children Henry Hogan and Joseph Hogan and Christopher’s children Cayden Michael Hogan, Chase Hogan and Mackenzie Hogan.
Joe was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was the co owner of PAS Cementing from 1985-2004. He enjoyed windsurfing; building stock cars and racing go karts as well as being a pilot.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
