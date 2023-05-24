Joel Alan Deborah
VICTORIA — Joel Alan Deborah of Victoria, Texas passed away May 15, 2023. Born in Yoakum, Texas on September 8, 1943, Joel had a kind, servant’s heart and lived his life with Godly conviction.
Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation Friday, May 26, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, TX from 5pm to 7pm. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11am, also at Grace Lutheran Church.
Joel attended Texas A&I University at Kingsville, Texas where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree and later attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, earning a master’s degree in social work. He was a proud member of ATO fraternity. He enjoyed a 40- year, successful career at the Gulf Bend Center in Victoria, where he retired at the end of 2012. He was an avid golfer and played regularly at Riverside Golf Course in Victoria and the Yoakum City Golf Course. Joel enjoyed gardening, which included a never-ending pursuit for the hottest peppers he could legally grow. Joel also loved high school sports, and you could often find him on Friday nights in front of his radio listening to the local broadcast of his high school alma mater Yoakum Bulldogs. Additionally, he was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served as an elder for several years.
Joel leaves behind his wife of 30 years Diana Deborah and her daughter Mona (Jon) Maust of San Antonio, TX; children, James (Barbara) Deborah of Longview, TX and Joel “JD” Deborah of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Hayden, Cade and Lindsay Deborah; sister-in-law, Jane Deborah; nieces Terri Deborah and Traci (Neil) Silverman; great-nephews Brannon (Brianna) Preston, Grant Silverman, great niece Ali (Ben) Tucker; great-great nephews Gavin, Brayden, and Gunner Preston; along with numerous other family and friends.
Joel was preceded in death by his son Jon Lewis Deborah, parents Adela Ruth “Delruth” and Thomas Hayden Deborah, and brother James Hayden Deborah.
Joel will be buried at a date to be determined alongside his son Jon at Pilot Grove Cemetery, where he had served as president of the cemetery association.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church https://www.gracelutheran-tx.org/home
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
