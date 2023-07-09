John A. Balusek
VICTORIA — John A. Balusek, 95, of Victoria passed away July 3, 2023. He was born October 17, 1927 in Victoria to John and Francis Balusek. John graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army in the 578th Combat Engineers in the Korean War, where he attained the rank of master sergeant.He married Elizabeth Ann Hurst Buckelew in 1952. John worked for the City of Victoria Public Works Dept. for 20 years, becoming Chief Engineer and ultimately Director of Public Works. After retirement from the city, he and Courtland Frankson established Balusek, Frankson and Associates, Surveyors, which they jointly ran until his retirement. After the death of his first wife, he met and married Mary Ann Smith, to whom he was wed until his death. He was a member of the SPJST, Lions Club, and First English Lutheran Church. He was an avid sport shooter and hunter, and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and friend. He was truly one of a kind and absolutely adored by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Balusek; daughter, Bonnie Ann Kruppa; step-son, Tony Smith; grandchildren, Angela Killough (John), Caroline Cortright (Mike), and Kasie Jones (Jeremy); 5 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Balusek; parents; and brother, Weyman Balusek.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 10, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church with Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Pallbearers are Mike Cortright, John Killough, Derek Turner, Kenneth Balusek, Glen Balusek, and Logan Robinson.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

