John A. Koliba
WOODSBORO — John A. Koliba, born February 9, 1947 passed away on December 6, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Johnny, as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Edmund and Julia Koliba. He was a 1965 graduate of Mary Carroll High School. Afterwards, he attended several colleges before going to work for Humble Pipeline (Exxon Mobil Pipeline) where he was employed for 36 years. Johnny was also a six year member of the Army Reserves. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and spending time with his family & friends. He took numerous out of state hunting trips with friends and enjoyed going to and setting up at gun shows as a member of South Texas Gun Collectors. Johnny was a Christian and on May 31, 2020 became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of West Sinton. Johnny was a kind, caring and loving man and always willing to help wherever he could. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather (Papa). He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Julia Koliba, and father-in-law, Charles Dillman, along with brother-in-law Edward Holub and sister-in-law Doris Koliba. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gwen Koliba of Woodsboro, son Chris Koliba and wife Michelle of Portland, daughter Carrie Frank and husband Patrick of Yoakum. Grandchildren, Austin Koliba and wife Faith of Colorado Springs, CO, Addie Kasten and husband Conagher of Victoria, Nathan Frank of Englewood, CO, and Gunnar Frank of Yoakum. Great-grandchildren Levi Kasten and Georgia Koliba. His mother-in-law, Gladys Dillman of Portland, Brothers, Edmund Koliba and wife Pat of Alamo, Texas, Benny Koliba of Cuero, Texas and sister Judy Holub of Cypress, Texas along with several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Gunnar Frank, Levi Kasten, Todd Scholl, Allan Henkhaus, Robert Fojtik, Stuart Barron, Roger Speis, and David Havelka. Honorary Pallbearers will be Austin and Faith Koliba, Addie and Conagher Kasten, Mert Scholl and The Woodsboro Lions Club. Services will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow services at La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 7912 FM 796, Odem, Texas 78370 or Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, Texas 77904. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
