John Albert Braden, Jr.
CUERO — John Albert Braden Jr, 96 peacefully passed away from this earthly home to his heavenly home on Friday, July 30, 2021.
John was the only child born to John and Mary Onhaizer Braden on February 2, 1925 in Petersville.
John spent many early years working with his parents in their general store “Braden’s Trading Post”, in Hochheim. He attended Hochheim School and St. Joseph Catholic School in Yoakum. In 1942 he graduated and attended one semester at A&M where he studied agriculture. He joined the ROTC (Reserve Officer’s Training Corps). Soon after that semester he joined the Coast Guard to serve his country as most young men his age did. He served at bases in North Carolina, New Jersey, Alaska and Galveston. He learned Morse Code and graduated as a radio operator on a ship. His rank was RM3C (Radio Man 3rd Class). They were preparing for war against Japan when the atomic bomb came and stopped the war. He was sent to Galveston until his discharge in 1945.
John married his sweetheart, Erna Mae Donnelly on November 16, 1948.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, farmer, rancher, pecan and fruit grower. He along with his sons raised cotton, maize, flax, pecans, peaches, cattle and hay. He loved to catch catfish in the river, hunt squirrel and deer and produce food from his garden for his family. Erna and the girls spent many hours freezing and preserving his prized fruits, vegetables and nuts.
John was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church as well as a past member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Petersville. He was a past director of the DeWitt County Producers Association. He was also instrumental in saving DeWitt County from having a dam built that would have destroyed many acres of prime pecan land.
John enjoyed improving and maintaining his pecan bottom along the Guadalupe River. He liked to collect and polish rocks and listen to record albums, especially old gospel music. Being outside with nature, checking his cows and riding on his tractor made him very happy.
John is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Erna; daughters, Peggy Van Pelt (Jeff) and Jean Hunnam (J.G.); sons, Bill Braden (Kay) and Glenn Braden; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
At John’s request a private family service was held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum for his burial.
The family wishes to acknowledge the entire staff at Alzcare of DeWitt County. He made many new friends the short time he was there. You are all amazing! Your love and care for him will always be appreciated.
If you would like to remember him with a memorial you may send it to Hospice of South Texas or a donor of your choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
