John Allen Woods
MOUNT VERNON — John Allen Woods, 96, of Beasley, Texas passed away on June 24, 2022. He was born January 4, 1926 in Yorktown TX to the late Leonard and Mary Gee Woods. John married the love of his life Shirley Ruth Childress on September 1956 in Itasca, Tx. John served in the US Army and Army Air core for 4 years. John loved working on cars, wood working and his family.
John is survived by his children Wayne Allen (Tonya)Woods and Mary Katherine Gomez, and his sister Dorothy Simpson of Oregon. He is also survived by his grandchildren Amber Joann (husband Isaias) Torres, Donald Patrick (wife Crystal) Scott, Chelsea Colleen (husband Rodney) Pack, Ashlyn Renee Woods, and Cameron Allen Woods, great-grandchildren: Taylor (Erica) Kessner, Isabella Marie Scott, Kali Rochelle Pack, Donald Patrick Scott Jr., Isaias Torres Jr., and Aliana Deveigh Pierce. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings Marvin Woods, Leonard Woods, Frances Smith, and Lilly Woods.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Woods, Patrick Scott, Isaias Torres, Rodney Pack, Jonathan Maret and Cameron Woods.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Woods Cemetery.
Memorials in Johns honor may be given to local VFW post.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at masseyfh.com.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
