John Anthony Garoni
CUERO — John Anthony Garoni passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 16, 2021, at the age of 87. John was a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. He was born September 29, 1933 in Del Rio to Lucy Taini and Phillip Garoni. On August 2, 1958, he married the love of his life, Ella Marquita Henagar, and was a devoted husband for 63 years.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Garoni and his children, Phil and Michelle Garoni, Kellye Ambler, and John and Theresa Garoni. His grandchildren, Kyle (Katie) Garoni, Kelsey (fiancé Nick) Garoni, Karina Garoni, Kevin Ambler, Kyle Ambler, Ryan Ambler (fiancé Maddie), Jason Ambler, Mandi Walton, Lexey Walton, Brayden Garoni; his two great grandchildren Avery and Hazel Garoni; and many loved nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his sister, Catherine Hale; brothers-in-law, Ben, Harrold, Carrold, and Donnie Henagar. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Jim Ambler.
After graduating from high school in Del Rio, John attended Texas A&M University and completed his Business Administration degree at Southwest Texas Junior College. He served in the US Army as a Personnel Specialist and was employed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Retail Credit Company and ultimately retired from DuPont after 36 years.
Over the years, John enjoyed visiting family in Oklahoma, fishing trips, bowling leagues, researching his Italian genealogy and playing cards with friends and family. However, nothing was more important to him than spending time with “la famiglia,” especially his grandchildren, great grandchildren and grand-dogs.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at Freund Funeral Home, 213 N Gonzales, Cuero officiated by his long-time friend, Minister Richard Smith. Interment will be held at a later date.
The family is grateful for the care received from the staff at Alzcare of Dewitt County and Hospice of South Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or a charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Freund Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
