John Arch McGill
HOUSTON, TX — WWII Veteran John Arch McGill peacefully entered eternal rest on October 29, 2022 at home in Houston, Texas. He was born August 2, 1923 in Okolona, Arkansas, firstborn of Archibald McGill and Florie Elvira Peters McGill. Preceding him in death was his wife of 74 years, Cornelia Roberta Mellard McGill during the 2021 COVID-2 pandemic, his sister, Jean Anne McGill and brother, Robert Lee McGill. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Clark McGill of Little Rock, Arkansas, his children, John Robert McGill (wife Grace) of Alva, FL, Marci McGill Alvis (husband Steve) of Houston and Jan McGill Elmore (husband “Chip” Miller) of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX., seven grandchildren: Brad Elmore (wife Rebecca) of Houston, Russell Elmore (wife Ann Clark) of Houston, Jill Kraft (husband “JR”) of Austin, John Elmore of Austin, Austin Alvis (wife Holly) of Houston, Andrew Alvis (wife Paige) of Houston, and Londell Aberdeen of Portland, OR. and seventeen great-grandchildren.
John joined the Army Air Corps following graduation from Okolona HS in 1942. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and following the war a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve. John attended Henderson State College in Arkadelphia, AR where he met his sweetheart, Cornelia (Connie). He always said “it was love at first sight!” After transferring to UT Austin Connie and John were married in 1946. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949 on the GI bill. Following a brief stint with Union Carbide at Port Lavaca, TX, he began a long-term employment relationship with E. I du Pont de Nemours beginning in Orange, TX. He worked for du Pont in the following cities: Orange, TX, Victoria, TX, Wilmington, DE and Old Hickory Lake, TN. Hendersonville was one of his favorite locations where he and Connie enjoyed lakeside living and hosted weekly Bible studies.
During the 1960’s he and Connie raised their three children on an 18-acre ranchette in Victoria. As an expert carpenter, he built a red barn complete with hay loft, sheds, and crossed fenced the property for livestock. Weekends found him in his workshop or on his Ford 8N tractor. He enjoyed deer hunting while in Victoria. At age 55, he completed his life long dream of becoming a pilot and purchased a Piper Cherokee!
As a prolific inventor, he was awarded a United States Patent on an airless wheel/tire design (US Patent No. 10,889,148) when he was 97 years old! His hobbies and talents included: quality furniture and toy making, creative metal sculpting, folk art painting, writing poetry, imaginative storytelling, innovative designs (roller blades) and the world’s first motorized 3-wheeler (Mustang Power Sulky) constructed in 1959 in Victoria in his garage. He also restored an Army Jeep to add to his list of accomplishments. John was a dedicated family man, a board member of the Methodist church involved with youth ministries and a long-time member of Gideons International. He was an avid UT Longhorn, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans football fan. On November 7, 2022 he was laid to rest in the McGill family plot in the Dobyville Cemetery at Okolona, AR with full military honors. We are so proud of our father/grandfather/great-grandfather and will miss him dearly.
Visit ruggleswilcox.com for memorial video. Donations can be made to Gideons.org for the distribution of Bibles.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- West dedicates thrilling bi-district win to fallen teammate
- Victoria man arrested in police chase
- Week 2 Area Football Playoff Pairings
- Senior killed in crash remembered at Victoria West pep rally
- A life well lived: Victoria West senior's death evokes outpouring of love
- Yoakum’s historic season ends to Columbus in regional finals
- Victoria West senior, football player killed in single-vehicle crash
- Edna resident killed in Friday morning train accident
- Cuero holds off Salado for bi-district win in overtime
- A city named for Her: Victoria's Marian Churches acknowledge original name of townsite
Commented
Online Poll
Do you grow your own herbs?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.