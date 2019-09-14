JOHN B. RITZ SHINER - John Bryan Ritz, age 93, passed away September 11, 2019. He was born June 17, 1926 in Hermeligh, Tx to John and Emma Kubena Ritz, and raised in Yoakum, Tx with his three brothers. John married Joan Crow of Gonzales. They founded the Ritz Food Mart stores in El Campo where they and their four children often greeted customers and were involved in their community. John and Joan loved country life in Shiner, Tx. They raised Registered Beefmaster Cattle on their ranch, Mustang Creek Farms. John ran his ranch himself until age 91 and offered business cards to everyone he met, be it dentist, nurse, or stranger, whether they had land for a bull or not. John adored his family, and especially enjoyed time with his 9 grandkids and 7 great-grandchildren. He lived his favorite saying, "You gotta have a lil' humor." John loved his country. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17 and was assigned to the 5th Marine Division. He was wounded in action on Iwo Jima and honorably discharged shortly after the war. Survivors: Wife, Joan Ritz; Daughters: Linda Janecek (Patrick) of Inez, Debbie Humphreys (Joe) of Victoria, and Renee Wheeler (Dr. Bruce) of Goliad, and Jess Howell (Betty) of Wharton who he considered a son; Brother, Robert Ritz of Conroe. Grandchildren: Shannon Ritz of El Campo, Blake Ritz (Brandi) of El Campo, Jake Humphreys of New Braunfels, Jenny Davis (Cory) of Spring, Amanda Humphreys of Victoria, Joshua Janecek of Shiner, Meredith Flatt (Craig) of Victoria, Stacy Fisher of Victoria, and Daniel Janecek of Bryan. Preceded in death by: Parents; Beloved Son Bryan Ritz; Brothers: Milton Ritz and Bill Ritz. John was a member of the Southwest Cattlemen's Assoc., Wharton County Sheriff's Assoc and 100 Club (lifetime member), American Legion, and V.F.W. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 pm followed by funeral service at 3 pm at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial at Yoakum Restland Cemetery. Pallbearers: Shannon Ritz, Blake Ritz, Jake Humphreys, Joshua Janecek, Daniel Janecek, and Cory Davis. Memorial contributions may be given to Shiner F.F.A., Wharton County 100 Club or donor's choice. Online guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.