John Bentley Bunnell
VICTORIA — John Bentley Bunnell, a long time Victoria resident, died on August 22, 2020 at Mansfield Methodist Hospital, Mansfield, Tx. John was born in Stuart, Oklahoma on January 31, 1925 to John G. and Hazel Bentley Bunnell. John was a WWII veteran having served in the US Coast Guard on the USS Merrill, a Destroyer Escort. John retired from the Victoria Dupont plant in 1985 after a 34-year career as a machinist/mechanic. John was one the first mechanics hired by Dupont in the early 1950’s. John was also a Master Mason. Throughout his life, John was an avid hunter and fisherman. John attended Parkway Church in Victoria prior to moving to an assisted living facility in Mansfield, Tx in 2018. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Helen and Pat, his brother Bill, his wife Thaline, and a son Stephen. He is survived by his son Presley, his daughter Lydia, his nephew Mike and his 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside only service held in Victoria at 10 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
