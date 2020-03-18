JOHN BORDEN BIERMAN VICTORIA - John Borden Bierman, 91, died January 30, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born in Dallas and was the son of the late Audrey Borden Bierman and Alfred Charles Bierman. Mr. Bierman was a life long resident of Texas and had resided in Victoria since 1955. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Victoria. Mr. Bierman, a combat veteran of the Korean War, was retired from the United States Navy Reserve with the rank of Commander. He served on more than twenty ships during his Naval career and was awarded the Ambassador for Peace medal by the Republic of Korea in 2014. He also was retired from E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company. Mr. Bierman served on the board of directors of the Victoria Bach Festival Association, the Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, the Executives Dinner Club, Advisory Committee of Bee College, and on various boards and committees of his church. He was a registered professional engineer and an Emeritus Associate Member of Sigma Xi Research Society. He was an Admiral in the Texas Navy and Korean War Veterans Association Chaplain. Mr. Bierman was a graduate of New Mexico Military Institute, University of Oklahoma, and held a Master of Science degree from Georgia Institute of Technology. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kristina Bowen Bierman Campbell. He is survived by his wife Beryl K. Bierman; two daughters, Karla Bierman Howe of Nashville, Tennessee and Katherine Bierman (Gary) Hines of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jacob Howe, Jonathan Howe, Audrey Hines, and Amelia Hines; cousin, Marjorie Bierman Olander of Franklin, Tennessee; and step-family, Kenneth (Judy) Griffin and Gwen Griffin (Ben) Sherman, Jeffrey Griffin, Matthew Griffin, Star Emery, and Jennifer Sherman. His remains will be cremated and his ashes spread at sea. A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Victoria at a later date. Mr. Bierman's family thanks the caring nurses and hospitalists of DeTar Hospital, the wonderful staff at Greatwood Homes of Victoria, and especially the compassionate and gentle caregivers at Dornburg Hospice Center. The family requests that any memorials be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
