John Boris Hudson
VICTORIA — John Boris Hudson passed to his heavenly home on June 11, 2022 after a long and hard-fought illness. He spent the last years of his life under extended care with his family as close by as possible.
John was born on October 6, 1932 in Houston, Texas as the only child of Albert Boris Hudson and Harriett Riggs Hudson. John went to school in LaPorte, Waco, and Center, Texas. Upon graduation from Center High School he was awarded a full football scholarship to The Rice Institute in Houston, TX. John graduated in 1954 with a B.S. in Physical Education. While playing Rice Football he was a Tri-Captain for the 1954 Southwest Conference Champion and Cotton Bowl Champion Rice Owls. He was named a N.E.A. All American Player. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears, but was also drafted by the U.S. Army at the same time. Upon graduation from Rice, John went to work for American General Insurance Company, leading to a life-time career in Insurance.
John married Juliet “Ann” Spears on July 23, 1955. They lived in San Antonio, Shreveport, LA, and finally moved to Victoria with American General Insurance in 1960.
John worked for Foss, Cates, Hudson & Sims, Hilb, Rogal & Hamilton, and finally JHC Insurance Agency. He loved the people business of insurance and never met a stranger.
John had a happy and full life. He loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. He supported his family, both children and grandchildren with their sports endeavors and travelled the world with Ann by his side. He was honored to be inducted into the Rice Athletic Hall of Fame and the Center High School Ruff Riders Wall of Honor for outstanding athletic achievements. He was a longtime member of the Northside Rotary Club and received many special insurance honors through the years.
John was a man of great faith, strength and courage. He was a deacon and trustee of First Baptist Church of Victoria and provided a legacy of faith to his family and all those around him. He was humble, full of humor and larger than life. He will be remembered as Dad and Pops to his children and grandchildren. Survivors include wife, Juliet Ann Spears Hudson; children, Evelyn Sheeran (Ben), Jackie Cate (Bain), Don Hudson (Stacy); grandchildren, Julianna Sheeran, John Cate (Tiffany), Avery Cate (Austin Carlson), Emory Lazenby (David), Sarah Montgomery (Alex), Audrey Gilliland (Mark), Michael Hudson, David Hudson (Kayla), Catherine Hudson; great-grandsons, John William Felix Lazenby, Levi Scott Hudson, with Jackson Hudson Cate on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jonathan Author “JA” Sheeran.
We will all cherish his memory and legacy of hard-work, humor, and faith until we meet again in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Shamburger officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 N Glass St., Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
