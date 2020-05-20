JOHN H. BRIONES VICTORIA - John H. Briones, age 67 of Victoria passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born March 23, 1953 in Victoria to Ramona Hernandez Briones and the late Alejandro Briones. He is survived by his mother; loving wife, Jean Briones of Victoria; sons, Juan Gabriel Briones (Lisa) and James Stephen Briones both of Victoria; sister, Esmeralda Briones of Victoria; brothers, Tomas Briones of Victoria and Mario Briones of Bay City. He is also survived by his grandchildren Aiden, Adison and Avalyn Briones. He is preceded in death by his father. Graveside Service will begin Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
