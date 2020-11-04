John “Buddy” & Lucille Winder
PORT LAVACA — After 70 years of marriage filled with love and devotion, John “Buddy” Winder and his wife, Lucille, passed away last week, only 4 days apart.
Lucille peacefully joined her fellow angels on October 25, 2020. She was born Lucille Augusta Louise Richter on the morning of July 8, 1931 in Burton, TX. Her long beautiful name presaged a long beautiful life. She is preceded in death by her parents Otto Charles Richter and Hettie Englebrecht Richter and her older sister, Myrtle Richter Zeller.
John “Buddy” Winder rejoined his angel Lucille on October 29, 2020 with his adoring family gathered at his side. He was born John Delmar Winder on August 15, 1924 in Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Figan Winder and Mollie Theo Skeeters Winder, brothers Buster Winder, George Winder, and Henry Winder, Jr. and sisters Faye Rodgers, Thelma Dearmond, Henry Jean Mills, Doris Reavis, and Robbie Winder.
They are survived by one son, John D. Winder, Jr., two daughters, Linda Winder Key (Tom) and Nancy Winder Williams (Richard); four grandchildren, Marlynn Denise Winder, Brian Caswell Key, Michael Evan Williams (Joni), Zane Delmar Williams; one great grandchild and a plethora of friends.
Lucille had a servant’s heart and shared of herself as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, secretary, volunteer and friend. She graduated from A&M Consolidated High School and attended Business School. She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca, TX, where she sang in the choir, helped prepare countless pot luck dinners and served as Financial Secretary for many years. She was often adored as ‘the very sweet lady’ but she was also equally intelligent. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, book club and bridge and dance clubs. To the very end, she balanced her checkbook, personally paid all the bills and even taught herself new bookkeeping software programs.
Buddy was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, volunteer and friend. After serving in the Navy during World War II, he attended Texas A&M University on the GI Bill where he earned an Engineering Degree. An engineering job with Brown & Root to help build the Union Carbide Seadrift Plant brought them to Port Lavaca, TX where they chose to stay and raise a family. Soon thereafter he began insuring the lives and health of coastal residents with Southland Life Insurance, where he gained a reputation of unfailing honesty over the next 40 years. Going so far as regularly recommending his competitors to potential clients when he believed their policies were a more appropriate fit. He was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca, TX, where he served on the Church Council and Building Committee, plus helped eat the countless pot luck dinners Lucille often prepared. He was adored throughout local coastal communities for his generosity and tireless work ethic. He was also a Port Lavaca Jaycee and Rotarian. He was the oldest attendee on his Walk to Emmaus and was so moved by the experience that on the last day he cast aside his walker for the stroll to the chapel.
Their fairytale marriage was an inspiration to friends and family. They enjoyed traveling, playing in bridge clubs, socializing with friends and after 50 years of marriage discovered a mutual love for dancing. Several times a month, they would dress up and twirl around the dance floor with local dance clubs.
While his angel Lucille took her place in heaven first, with family gathered around during his final moments, Lucille eased their anguish by making it clear she was there to meet Buddy. All present feel blessed with the certainty they are joined once again on a heavenly dance floor with a soaring choir of angels.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (38)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.