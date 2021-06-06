John Cantu Sr.
VICTORIA — John M. Cantu Sr., 69 years of age, passed away Saturday May 29, 2021 at 10:40pm. John was born February 14, 1952 in Victoria to Francisco Cantu and Andrea Flores Cantu. He married the love of his life, Stella L. Cantu, on July 31, 1971. John coached Little League Baseball for many years and was a Little League President (Southeast Little League).He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus as well as an ACTS retreat member and Cursillo de Cristiandad member. John was the youngest of 11 siblings and forever a devoted Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros fan. He has been a position of influence to many lives in the Victoria community and his memory will be cherished forever. John is preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Lucy Arvisu, Andrea Chavarria, Dora Garcia, Felice Chacon, brothers; Pete Cantu, Gilbert Cantu, Nick Cantu, Frank Cantu, and Inez Cantu. He is survived by his wife, Stella L. Cantu, son, John M. Cantu Jr. (Rachel), sister, Isabel Cantu Partida, granddaughters; Marina L. Cantu (Joe Bernal), Hailey N. Cantu (Tyler Valenzuela), Esperanza T. Cantu (Ethan Galvan), Devin Cantu, Olivia Cantu, Andrea Salazar, Criselda Salazar, Alexandra Salazar (Frank Barbontin), Angel Oleksy, grandsons; Anthony R. Cantu (Celes Rangel), Christopher J. Cantu (Kassandra Hernandez), great-grandchildren; Ayven Cantu, Allazayah Barbontin, Anavae Barbontin, Destiny Turribiartes, Josiah Aguilar, and Eric Aguilar. A visitation will take place on Sunday June 6, 2021 from 4pm - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7pm. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows on Monday June 7th at 1pm with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring John as pallbearers are Rene Garcia, Rick Navarro, Daniel Chavarria, Domingo Estrada, JR Canales, Eric Sandoval, Tony Rodriguez, Michael Cantu and Christopher M. Urrabazo. Honorary pallbearers include Nathan Arvisu, Joe Rodriguez, Chris Canales, Frank Gutierrez, Frank Tilley, Raul Urrabazo, Henry Chacon and Mike Cantu. Under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
We were deeply saddened to hear that John has passed away. John was a fine Christian gentleman who always had a smile on his face. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved his family. John did a tremendous
amount for Victoria Little League serving as a coach for Southeast Little League and served as President. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, a 4th degree Knights of Columbus as well as an ACTSD retreat member and Cursillo de Cristiandad member. John had a positive among many people in the Victoria community and his memory will live on forever. We know that John will be missed by many people. May God bless the entire Cantu family during your time of loss. We will be praying for the repose of John's soul.
Ricky and Carol Ann Lenz
