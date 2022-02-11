John Carlton Langhoff
YOAKUM — John Carlton Langhoff was born on January 29, 1932 at the home of his parents, Edmund August Langhoff and Lenore Kuck Langhoff, on the Hochheim Prairie, DeWitt County, near Yoakum, Texas. John passed from this life to be with his Lord on February 8, 2022 at the age of 90 years and 10 days.
John was baptized on May l, 1932 at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran church in Yoakum by Pastor William J. Hoebel. His sponsors were his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Langhoff and Mr. & Mrs. J. J. Kuck. John was confirmed in the Christian faith by the Rev. Dr. Paul Bechter on April 14, 1946 at Holy Cross Church.
John attended public school at Hochheim Prairie for 5 years, and then West Side school in Yoakum thru the eighth grade and graduated from Yoakum High School in May 1949. He attended Texas Lutheran College in September of 1949 through May 1951. John transferred to Texas College of Arts and Industries in Kingsville in Sept. 1951 and earned a Bachelors degree in Agriculture on August 21, 1953. John was a member of the Aggie Club and the Alpha Tau Alpha honorary agricultural education society at Texas A&I.
He enlisted in the 36th Division Band of the Texas National Guard on Sept 21, 1949 in New Braunfels.
He played the bass horn in high school, Texas Lutheran and Texas A&I bands in addition the Guard band.
He transferred to Company B, 386th Engineer Battalion of the 49th Armored Division in 1954 where he was recommended to attend and completed Officer Candidate School in 1957 at the U. S. Army Infantry school at Fort Benning, Georgia. During the winter of 1957-58 he attended the U. S. Army Engineer Officer Basic course at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. He was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in 1957 and promoted to lst Lt. in 1959.
On October 15, 1961 the entire 49th Division was federalized into the U. S. Army for the Berlin Crisis, and he served as Executive Officer of B Company, 386th Engineer Battalion, 49th Armored Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana until August 9th, 1962. Later he was promoted to Captain and assigned as Battalion Motor officer.
John was employed by the Soil Conservation Service of the U. S. Department of Agriculture in Brenham, Texas for 4 years from 1953 to 1957. While working in Brenham he met the love of his life Kathryn Roese at the Washington County Courthouse. They were married on October 9, 1955 at Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church in Washington, Texas and were blessed with 3 children.
In 1958 he started work as a sales representative with Parke, Davis & Company to call on physicians, hospitals, and pharmacies in southeast central Texas with headquarters in Brenham. In 1969, he was promoted to District Sales Manager with headquarters in San Antonio and managed eleven salesmen in South Texas. In 1973, he transferred to Yoakum and assumed a sales position in that territory until his retirement on March 31, 1992. During his 34 years sales career, John won 8 national sales contests including 2 as district manager in San Antonio, Texas. Each contest required a tremendous number of extras calls on pharmacies and physicians. Beginning in 1974, he started raising Brangus cattle on the family land on the Hochheim Prairie.
John was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Brenham, Beitel Lutheran in San Antonio, and Holy Cross Lutheran in Yoakum. He served on the church council of each congregation and president of Beitel and Holy Cross congregations. He was a lifelong active church member.
John was a member of Hermann Sons Lodge 90 for 75 years and is a past president. He was appointed sales agent for Hermann Sons in 1997 and continued to enroll new members until retiring in January of 2014. He was a member of Yoakum post 395 of the American Legion and was a past president and longtime member of the DeWitt County taxpayers league. He served as election judge for DeWitt County and was past chairman for the DeWitt County Republican party for 10 years including conducting 5 primary elections.
John and Kathryn loved to travel and cruise to many destinations. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, and especially enjoyed playing SKAT and teaching others this unique German card game. He participated in many local and several international SKAT tournaments.
John is survived by his children John Allan (Nancy) Langhoff of Yoakum and Laurie Ann Langhoff (Chris) Kurtz of Victoria. He is also survived by grandsons, Brian Allan (Sarah) Langhoff of Shiner, Matthew Christian (Kori) Langhoff of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Preston Charles Langhoff and Clayton William Langhoff of Katy, four great-grandchildren, nieces Beverly (Larry) Miller of Belton, LaVonne (Joey) Helms of Flint, and Arlene (Derrol) Herzog of Old Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn, son David Charles Langhoff of Yoakum, his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, sister-in-law Anita Benker and brother-in-law Ewald Benker of Navasota.
Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Interment will be at the Hochheim Prairie Hermann Sons Cemetery near the Langhoff home.
Pallbearers: Brian A. Langhoff, Matthew C. Langhoff, Preston C. Langhoff, Clayton W. Langhoff, Steven Chumchal and Mark Mixon.
Honorary Pallbearers: Al Janak, Larry Langhoff, Gale Schneider, Gray Westmoreland, Travis Mixon and Ralph Polzin.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Hermann Sons Cemetery, or donor’s choice.
